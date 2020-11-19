Two suicide cases in a day rock Mira Road: Youth found hanging in garden; woman ends life in a flat

Two separate cases of suspected suicides were reported from the Shanti Park area of Mira Road on a single day.

In the first case the body of a 22-year-old youth was found hanging to the pole of a playing equipment installed in the municipal garden, on Thursday morning. The deceased, who has been identified as Rahul Yadav (22) was unemployed, and stayed in the Gokul Village area of Mira Road.

Prima facie it appears that he used a wire to hang himself to the pole of the swing, during the wee hours of Thursday, said the police who suspect the deceased to be a drug addict.

Local residents have alleged that the Mahavir Udhyan, where the incident occurred, had become a safe haven for alcoholics, junkies and peddlers who frequented the place mostly during the night time.

The deceased was into a relationship with a girl, who had recently registered a non-cognizable offence against him for harassing and abusing her.