Two residential structures in Mumbai collapse due to heavy rain

Four days after the onset of southwest monsoon, Mumbai recorded intense rainfall in the city and its suburban areas.

Till 5 pm on Thursday, the island city received an average 37.43 mm of rainfall, while the western and eastern suburbs recorded, 34.04 mm and 52.6 mm of average rainfall respectively. The onset of monsoon was announced on June 14. However, the maximum city was yet to receive heavy rainfall.

The Rawali Camp area F (North) ward recorded the highest rainfall with figures of 70 mm. In the western suburbs, the Malvani fire station area at P (North) ward recorded the highest 48.49 mm of rainfall. In the eastern suburbs, L ward area received 60 mm of rainfall.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated, there have been no cases of severe water-logging, however two residential structures collapsed in suburban parts of the city.

A three-storeyed chawl came down crashing at Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari (east), the incident occurred around 1:30 pm in the afternoon when there was intense rainfall. Three people were injured including a 60-year-old senior citizen. Shakira Shaikh, 22, had fractured her leg while trying to escape. However, all the three patients were treated and discharged from the hospital, later in the day.

In a similar incident, a portion of a dilapidated building in Kurla came down crashing on Thursday afternoon. Known as 'Mehtab Building', the infrastructure was in a dilapidated condition and nobody was staying inside them. There were residents staying at nearby buildings, however after the building came down crashing those living nearby were shifted to a safer place and the debris were cleared.

"Two buildings crashed at Kurla and Jogeshwari area. While there were no casualty in Kurla as the building was in a dilapidated state and no one was living inside. In Jogeshwari, three individuals sustained minor injury" stated a civic official.

According to the data provided by the BMC, while there were no cases of traffic disruptions, in areas like Chembur, Dadar and Kings Circle, waters were logged for a while, however, things came back to normal within couple of hours.