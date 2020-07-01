Two prisoners break out of jail quarantine centre in Kalyan

Two prisoners, being held on robbery and rape charges respectively, escaped from a jail quarantine centre set up at the Don Bosco school in Kalyan, Thane district, Khadakpada Police said on Wednesday. This is second such incident to occur in 15 days, at a quarantine centre under the jurisdiction of the Thane commissionerate.

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search for them.

The incident took place around 6.30am on Tuesday, according to police.

A 25-year-old man, recently arrested in a case of robbery and a 28-year-old man, arrested in connection with a rape charge, allegedly broke through the plywood casing of a window at the centre and escaped.

Pritam Choudhary, assistant inspector, Khadakpada police station said, "The accused duo was remanded in the custody of Adharwadi jail but in adherence to protocol during the novel coronavirus pandemic, they were initially sent to jail quarantine at the Don Bosco School to complete their quarantine. Afterwards, they were going to be sent to Adharwadi jail."