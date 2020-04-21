Two police personnel suspended in connection with Palghar mob lynching

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government cracked the whip on Monday and ordered suspension of two cops in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident. Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh suspended Kasa police station’s Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale and Sub-Inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty. The action was taken after the initial probe ordered by the Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde. The administration is also investigating how the three men travelled from Mumbai during the lockdown period.

The Kasa police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident. As many as 101 people have been arrested and remanded to police custody till April 30. Nine juveniles have also been taken into custody and sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, just because two of three deceased were seers. In a tweet issued from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP, the home minister said, “Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings.”

Deshmukh further said that the police are keeping a close eye on those desirous of using this incident to create a societal rift.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the incident. Adityanath said he urged Thackeray to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray yesterday evening regarding murder of saints of Juna Akhara Swami Kalpvrikshgiri, Swami Sushilgiri and their driver Neelesh Telgarhe. I have urged him to take strict action against the culprits," said Adityanath in his tweet in Hindi.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, meanwhile, warned that seers from across the country will march to Maharashtra in protest against the Palghar mob lynching incident if stern action is not taken against the culprits.