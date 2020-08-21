Two police officers succumbed to COVID-19

The city police has lost two more police officers to the deadly coronavirus on Thursday, taking the number of Mumbai police personnel who have succumbed to Covid-19 to 62. Over 4500 police personnel of Mumbai police have so far contracted the virus, however, 3844 of them have completely recovered from the disease.

A 54-year-old police inspector Vishwanath Tambe attached to the Mulund police station died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning. Tambe tested positive on August 7 and was admitted to Sapphire hospital in Kalwa. The police inspector who had some co-morbidies died at the hospital on Thursday morning, said a police official. Tambe a resident of Bhandup is survived by his wife and two sons.

In the early hours of Thursday, a 35-year-old Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Vinayak Babar also succumbed to Covid-19, he was attached to Deonar police station. According to the Deonar police, Babar was admitted to Dr. DY Patil hospital in Navi Mumbai on August 9 after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Wednesday he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated but during the treatment he succumbed at around 4 am on Thursday. Babar a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai is survived by his wife a son and a daughter.

Since the outbreak or coronavirus over 4500 police personnel from the city police have contacted the disease however 3844 of them have recovered and 3126 have even resumed work as well, said a police officer. As of Thursday 624 police personnel are taking treatment of Covid-19.

On other hand, the state police force have lost 131 personnel so far owning to the Covid-19 and till till date 12,877 police personnel across the state have contracted the deadly virus. As per the statistics, 10,491 have recovered from the disease while 2255 cops are undergoing treatment currently.