Mumbai Crime: Two persons posing as cops dupe 64-year-old CA

A 64-year-old chartered accountant (CA) was duped by two people who claimed to be police personnel on Wednesday. Following the incident a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the RAK Marg police station against two unknown accused.

According to the police, the CA a resident of Wadala area, had gone to his bank to withdraw cash on Wednesday afternoon. While he was returning home a man accosted him posing as police personnel. He claimed that Mumbai police is putting so much efforts and what he is doing outside during this time of lockdown.

He then took CA to some officer name Sharma, who again asked him what he was doing outside. After learning that the CA was returning from bank the two claimed that a murder took place last night in the vicinity and told him that it was not safe to move out alone with so much of gold jewellery and asked him to remove his gold chain and gold ring and keep it safely in his bag.

On the pretext of helping him, the two took his jewellery and wrapped it in a paper and then kept that paper wrap into his bag and asked him to return to his house. At his residence when CA checked the paper wrap, he found stones inside. He the approached RAK Marg police station and registered an offence.

"We have registered an offence of cheating against unknown accused and we are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to help in tracing them," said an official.