Raigad: Two of India’s oldest criminal cases solved by Uran court

The Uran Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Raigad district has finally resolved two of the country's oldest criminal cases, which were registered at Uran police station around 70 years ago, reports from TOI stated.

On February 9, the court hearing was held before principal judge and magistrate Nilesh Wali.

The two cases were reported in the early years of the republic, in 1953 and 1955 respectively, before any of the country's senior justices, including the 32 on the Supreme Court, were even born.

The cases involved theft and violations of prohibition law committed by two suspects who have since vanished.

On January 3, this year, the Uran judge issued a non-bailable warrant ordering both accused to appear in court on February 9.

Deputy Police Commissioner Pankaj Dahane claimed that the whereabouts of both the accused are unknown.

As per the report, the accused were in their 30s when FIRs were registered, and they would be 105 years old today. The magistrate halted the proceedings after police submitted a report claiming they were untraceable. It denotes that the case has been resolved.

If they are found by police, the case can be reopened, a police constable said.

