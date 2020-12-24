Two nabbed for murdering man in June over jealousy

Six months after a man was reported missing, two men have been arrested in connection with his murder on Wednesday by Aarey Police. Primary probe revealed that the arrested duo dumped Ravi Sable in a nullah in Jogeshwari over a previous grudge and enmity between them.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and destroying evidence.

According to police, Sable and his friend, the main accused — Mubarak Sayyad, had ensued in a disagreement that turned into a fight a few days before the former was reported missing. Police sources claimed that Sayyad and Sable resided in the same chapel near JVLR in Jogeshwari, where the accused had befriended a girl, with whom Sable, too, would chat. After the girl became friend with Sable, she allegedly began ignoring Sayyad, infuriating the latter.

Police said, in a fit of rage, Sayyad hatched a plan to kill Sable and asked for his friend Amit Sharma's help, following which Sayyad and Sharma took Sable to a secluded spot in Aarey Colony and allegedly beat him to death. Moreover, the duo also smashed his head, stole his mobile phone and stripped him of his clothes in a bid to throw off his identity and then dumped his body in a nullah.

When Sable did not return home for a few days, his family approached the police and registered a missing complaint in June. Police said that the incident came to light recently when the accused were held in a theft case and were being probed to recover the stolen booty. During investigation, it was revealed that these two, who were the prime suspects in Sable's disappearance, had murdered him. They were arrested based on technical evidence.