Two Mumbai Police Personnel Suspended Nor Negligence Leading To 47-Year-Old Commuter's Death

Two police personnel have been suspended for allegedly not facilitating medical assistance to a 47-year-old commuter who collapsed at a railway station in Mumbai and later died, an official said on Sunday.

After the man collapsed, the two personnel put him in the luggage compartment of a train where he was later found dead, he said.

The deceased, Allauddin Mujjahid, boarded a train from Sewri on February 14 and got down at Reay Road station to go to his workplace in Masjid area where he was employed as a salesman in a shop, the official said.

As per the CCTV footage, the man felt uncomfortable and was seen sitting on a bench on platform no. 2 of the Reay Road station.

Later, he was seen collapsing and falling, the official said.

After some time, the two police personnel, who were on duty at the station, were seen checking on Mujjahid. They apparently thought he was a drug addict and put him in the luggage compartment of a local train, he said.

The man was found dead the next day in the luggage compartment of the train at Goregaon station during a routine inspection by the railway police, the official said.

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered with the Borivali railway police and they initiated an inquiry.

After going through footage of at least 100 CCTVs from Goregaon station (in western suburbs) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (south Mumbai), the police found the man collapsed at the Reay Road station, the official said.

The CCTV captured railway police constable Vijay Khandekar and Maharashtra Security Force policeman Mahesh Andale picking up the man and putting him in the train's luggage compartment, instead of providing medical assistance, he said.

As per the post-mortem report, the man died of brain hemorrhage while he was heading to his workplace. He is survived by his wife and a 19-year-old son, who reside in Sewri area, the official said.

The cops, who had noticed the man, failed to provide him immediate medical assistance, leading to his untimely demise, he said.

The two personnel were suspended on Thursday and booked under Indian Penal Code section for causing death due to negligence and other provisions, the official said.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, the police added.