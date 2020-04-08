Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, area on high alert

The number of COVID-19 cases surge in Dharavi as Asia's largest slum reports two new cases. With this, the number of positive cases goes up to nine in the slum.

According to the officials, a 25-year-old male from Mukund Nagar and 35-year-old male from Dhanwada Chawl tested positive.

The 25-year-old male was in contact his father (49) who also tested positive recently. However, contact tracing of the 35-year-old is in progress, said the officials.

BMC officials have said that the there are 80 high risk contacts in Dharavi who are currently being tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, Mahim reports first two cases, said the officials. A 43-year-old male and a nurse tested positive on Wednesday. The 43-year-old owns a Mutton shop in Jijamata Nagar, Worli.

More details awaited.