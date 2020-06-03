Two more cops die of COVID-19, Mumbai Police death toll touches 18

A 49-year-old traffic constable, Vikram Jadhav, attached to Malad Traffic Division succumbed to the novel Coronavirus on Monday evening. Police said, Jadhav was already on medical leave due to his co-morbidities and was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21. Jadhav's demise marked the 18th death in Mumbai Police force, after an assistant sub-inspector attached to Santacruz police station succumbed to COVID-19 earlier on Monday.

According to police, Jadhav's son-in-law, who is also a policeman, had tested positive for coronavirus, and subsequently Jadhav was quarantined as a high risk contact. Jadhav already had pre existing ailments like Hepatitis B and diabetes, and was admitted to a Navi Mumbai Hospital in connection with his Hepatitis B issues.

Police said, since Jadhav, a Malvani resident, was a close contact of a COVID-19 patient, the doctors had conducted a coronavirus test, which came out positive on May 21. Soon after, he was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital at Andheri for COVID-19 treatment. An official said, "While he was responding well initially, Jadhav lost his appetite towards the end of it. He was given oxygen supply on Monday and was put on IV drip, but he succumbed to coronavirus on Monday evening."

Jadhav's wife has been quarantined and will be tested for the novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, on Monday, another policeman, assistant sub-inspector Gajanan Koli, 52, attached to Santacruz police station died while undergoing treatment at the Sion Hospital. Police said, Koli's wife is in quarantine after she tested positive, while his two daughters are yet to be tested. Koli, who lived in Dharavi's Koliwada locality, had reported for work on May 27, but got himself admitted to Sion Hospital the next day after he had breathing difficulty.