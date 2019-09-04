Two months on, students yet to secure FYJC admissions

Mumbai: Two months now, students who wish to secure admission in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process can apply online for the first come, first served (FCFS-2) round starting from September 9. Students will have this round as a last opportunity to secure seats for FYJC this year.

Till date, some students have not secured admission or not been allotted seats in junior colleges despite three general merit rounds – one bifocal, one special and one first come, first served (FCFS-1) round. Some students have not been admitted in any previous rounds or have cancelled their admissions even after being allotted a seat. In addition, some applications have been rejected as they did not secure seats in the first preference college.

Even though the FYJC admission process began on June 19, students claim they have not secured seats till date. Vinayak Agarwal, a student said, “I was not allotted a seat as I secured a low percentage. Also, I listed only well-known colleges in my preference list but did not get through the cut-off marks.” While Deepti Desai, another student, said, “My application was removed from the admission system because I did not secure a seat in the first college preference.”

Also, students who have cleared the Allowed to Keep Terms (ATKT) examination in July can appear for admissions through FCFS-2. A senior officer of the state education department said, “Students need to use this last round as the final chance to secure admission for this year. Colleges with more than 70 per cent of occupied seats can start their academic year to avoid any delay.”

Vacant seats in junior colleges will be displayed on September 7. Students can then secure admissions by visiting allotted colleges and submitting documents and fees. The officer added, “Teachers and principals of junior colleges will have to complete the syllabus of students who are being admitted late.”