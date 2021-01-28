Two men commit suicide in Samta Nagar due to debt and failure in HSC examination

Two men died by suicide in separate incidents in Kandivali (E) on Wednesday, wherein separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) were lodged at Samta Nagar police station. In the first incident, a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. In the second incident, a 21-year-old youth was found dead. Police said that, in both these incidents, they do not suspect any foul play and have not recovered any suicide notes from the spot.

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man, identified as Abhijeet Wadekar, a resident of Narsipada near Akurli Road, had lost his job a few months ago due to the lockdown and was debt ridden. To keep up with the finances, he had taken a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, but was unable to repay due to his unemployment. Wadekar, who was at home with his daughter, asked her to go out of the room, as he was going for a bath. Taking advantage of the fact that his wife was at work in the hospital, Wadekar hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

Police said, when Wadekar would not open the door, his daughter alerted the neighbours, who broke the door open only to find Wadekar hanging. They immediately alerted the police and rushed Wadekar to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Police said that they have not recovered a suicide note from the spot and his joblessness and unpaid debt led to his extreme decision. An ADR was registered in the matter.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old youth, identified as Kisan Sharma, had hanged himself in a similar manner in his house at Omkar Chawl in Samta Nagar on Wednesday late afternoon. Sharma had reportedly failed his HSC examination twice and was depressed due to his failure, which could have been the reason to end his life, suspect the police. On Wednesday, when Sharma was alone, he hanged himself and was discovered by his family in the evening, after which they alerted police. Subsequently, statements of the family members were recorded and an ADR was registered.