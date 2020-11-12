Two men accused held for conspiring Andheri builder's murder

The city crime branch investigating the killing of an Andheri-based developer has arrested the remaining two accused in the case.

Accused Khalil Khan Peshkar and his son Naseem surrendered before the Bombay High Court on Monday. There onwards, crime branch unit 9 took over their custody. With their arrest, all accused have been arrested in the case, said a crime branch officer.

The crime branch has already arrested several other accused in the case, including developer Ashok Chaajad who allegedly promised a flat worth Rs 5 crore to Peshkar duo and Rs 35,000 a month for killing the developer, said a crime branch officer.

The developer Munaf Shaikh was stabbed to death on August 9 while he was on his way to a mosque. The murder was a fallout of the redevelopment of the Slum Rehabilitation Project in Junaid Nagar in Andheri.

Following the murder crime branch arrested Nadeem Shaikh, Abdul Rehman Latif, and Wasim Khan Peshkar brother of Naseem.

After the police learned of the conspiracy they invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. We have taken the custody of other accused who were currently in judicial custody so that they can be interrogated face to face, said a crime branch officer.

According to the police, Chaahad along with two others had taken an SRA project in Junaid Nagar in Andheri, however, work at the site stopped due to financial issues and they had to rope in Shaikh meaning a further division of profit. Chaahad who was looking for larger profit then decided to kill him and hatched a plan with Peshkars, said a crime branch officer.

The Peshkars then contacted Latif and Nadeem and promised them Rs 10 lakh for killing Shaikh who was allegedly killed on the morning of August 9 by Nadeem, said police.