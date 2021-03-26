Two Maharashtra students secure 100 percentile score in JEE Main

Appearing for the second time, two students from Maharashtra Atharva Abhijit Tambat and Gargi Makarand Bakshi are among 13 in India who secured a 100 percentile National Testing Agency (NTA) score in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 1, as the results were announced on Thursday. Students can check the results of the competitive exam conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes and download the NTA scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Tambat appeared for the exam twice, the first session in February and the second in March. Tambat's father said, "Atharva secured 99.97 percentile in the first attempt in February. But he was not happy so he appeared for the second attempt in March. He secured 300 marks out of 300 in the second session of JEE Main 2021."

Tambat, a student of Ryan International School, Sanpada and FIITJEE coaching institute, plans to prepare for JEE Advanced in order to pursue Computer Science (CS) course from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay).

Similarly, Bakshi too appeared for both the first and second attempt of the competitive exam. Bakshi's father said, "Gargi was preparing for this entrance exam since the last year. She scored 99.95 percentile in her first attempt but was not satisfied so she gave it a second shot and scored 100 percentile."

Bakshi, a student who is originally from Nashik district but enrolled in PACE junior college, Dadar, aims to pursue CS course from IIT Bombay.

The other 11 students who scored a 100 percentile NTA score are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Bratin Mondal from West Bengal, Siddharth Kalra from Delhi, Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan, Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu, Madur Reddy from Telangana, Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan, Josyula Venkata from Telangana, Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan and Kavya Chopra from Delhi.

The second session of the competitive exam was conducted from March 16 to 18, 2021, at 792 centres in 334 cities, including 12 outside India – in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Bahrain. Kargil, Kuala Lumpur and Lagos were added for the first time at the request of candidates.

The Union education minister had earlier announced that this year, the JEE Main exam would be conducted four times - in February, March, April and May 2021. The third session will be conducted from April 27 to 30 and the final one from May 24 to 28. Students have been given multiple attempts to improve scores, reduce dropouts and help save an academic year that was practically decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The best score, regardless of the number of attempts of JEE Main 2021, will be considered for the preparation of the merit list and ranking.