Two killed, one injured in a mishap on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Two youths were killed and another injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and ran over a divider and then rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Vishal Bhoye (28), Amol Bhawale (28). The injured has been identified as Shama Deshmukh. All are residents of Nashik.

According to police, Vishal was driving the car while his two friends sat in the back seat. The incident took place at Mankoli bridge near Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Vishal was driving towards Nashik. Police said that he was speeding and lost control of a car. The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi rushed to the spot and took them to Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital, Bhiwandi.

Vishal and Amol were declared dead, while Shama is being treated at a private hospital.

The police have registered a case against Vishal under section 304 (A), 279,338 of Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.