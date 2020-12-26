Two killed after hit by unknown speeding vehicle in Thane

Thane: Two people were killed after their bike hit by an unknown speeding vehicle at the Majiwada flyover in Thane. The Kapurbawdi police has filed a hit-and-run case against unknown people.

"The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ashrad Ansari, 37 and Firoz Ahmed Ansari, 27.

The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind on Friday," said an official from Kapurbawdi police station, Thane.

"Following the accident, the duo fell off the bike receiving serious multiple injuries. Both the victims were taken to nearby hospital in Thane, where they were declared dead on arrival," added official.

The accident took place at Y-Junction from Ghodbunder towards Mumbai-Nashik route on Friday afternoon. The deceased were the resident of Manpada in Thane.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused who fled from the spot, under sections 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and 134 (A) of motor vehicle act, at Kapurbawdi police station, in Thane.