Two incidents of deer being injured after getting stuck in bldg gates in Thane

In two separate incidents, two deer were seriously injured after getting stuck in the iron grille of the main gates of two residential societies in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, early on Tuesday. In the third such incident, when authorities went to the spot where a deer was reported to have fallen in the nullah near a housing society, it was not found.

According to officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell, the creatures have been sent to the veterinary hospital at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli for treatment.

The first incident came to light on Monday night when members of the Grand Square residential society alerted the RDMC about a deer being stuck in the grille of the society gate while trying to run through it. Another deer was similarly injured in the second incident, which occurred at 7am on Tuesday, after it got stuck in grille of the gate to Rutu Park society in Anand Nagar in the Ghodbunder area.

Forest Officer Rajendra Pawar informed, the two, possibly a male and female, are about a year old and are likely to have strayed from their herd and accidentally wandered into human habitat.

According to RDMC chief Santosh Kadam, "We got another call about third deer found in a nullah in the Anand Nagar area. We rushed to spot but could not find it. After a three-hour long search, we called off the operation. It is likely the deer may have gone into the jungle."