Two held with MD worth ₹12 lakh in Santacruz

The city crime branch has seized Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 12 lakh from the two accused it arrested on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off a team from crime branch unit 9 laid a trap on Wednesday morning at Daulat Nagar in Santacruz and apprehended two persons, Shahanawaz Shaikh, 36 alias Aaju and Alpeshkumad Jain, 40.

During their search 115 grams of MD along with electronic weighing machine and small plastic packets were seized. Following the seizure the two have been arrested under sections of NDPS act, said police