Two held with 600 kg spurious butter

The city crime branch has arrested two persons for allegedly selling adulterated butter of a branded company. Over 600 kilogram of butter worth Rs 2.52 lakh has been seized from the two.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit 8 laid a trap near Mumbai International Airport and took two persons identified as Gautam Mohan Sharma, 30 and Sandesh Rameshchandra Nawandar, 39 into their custody and seized the adulterated butter from their vehicle. According to the police, both the accused are residents of Pune and has brought the butter from a Pune based local factory. They were selling the adulterated butter to local vendors at a cheap rate.

Following the seizure an offence of cheating and other sections of IPC have been registered at the Sahar police station and both were arrested. They were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody till August 11.