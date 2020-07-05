Two held with 21 kg cannabis

The city crime branch has arrested two persons with 21kg ganja worth Rs. 3.30 lakh on Friday.

The accused were identified as Amit Mishra, 29, and Mohammad Faiyaz Muqtar Khan, 29. They were arrested while delivering the narcotic substances in the Dindoshi area, said an official.

Acting on a tip off a team from crime branch unit 10 laid a trap at Dindoshi and nabbed the accused when they came to deliver it, said official. They were arrested under the charges of NDPS act and produced in the court and remanded in police custody till July 7.