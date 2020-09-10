Two held from Delhi for running fake call centre, duping hundreds of job seekers

The Matunga police has arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly running a call centre and duping hundreds of job seekers. The accused are identified as Arif Abdul Rashid, 24, and Sujahud Suhelhud, 25, both residents of Delhi. They were arrested on Thursday by sleuths from Matunga police station. The police have so far identified at least 30 people from the city who had been duped by the gang.

According to the police, in the month of February, the Matunga police had registered an offence of online cheating after a woman was duped to the tune of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of offering her a job. During investigations the accused were traced to Delhi and a team from Matunga police station raided their call centre in Subhash Nagar in Delhi and seized 8 mobiles, 7 SIM cards, 3 routers and 4 hard disks from the accused.

"It is revealed that the accused approached job seekers with the help of data bought from a leading job portal. The accused were then contacted the job seekers and offered them lucrative jobs after going through their profiles. The accused then demanded money for various reasons such as on the pretext of sending offer letter, joining letter and so on. Their demands never ended and job seekers spent thousands and in some cases lakhs in the hope of getting a job," said Vijaysingh Ghatge, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

Their call centre was operating since the past two years and they are likely to have duped many from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gujarat, said police.

Following their arrest, the city police have issued cash reward of Rs 15,000 for the police team for arresting the duo.