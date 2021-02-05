Two held for swapping products ordered on e-commerce portals

Mumbai: Two men, including a delivery boy with an e-commerce portal, were arrested by Malad Police for allegedly stealing the goods returned by customers and then replacing it with knock offs or stones while placing it in the company's godown. The arrested duo also had placed orders from bogus accounts and then swapped the expensive merchandise in the process. Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the e-commerce portal found a discrepancy.

According to police, a manager of an e-commerce portal noticed that a few of the merchandise returned by the customers, stored in a Malad facility, turned out to be cheap knock offs or fake, following which a complaint was lodged at Malad police station. During the probe, police noticed that the fake products that were returned by the customers, were delivered by the same man, identified as Nakul Dixit, 20.

Police picked up Dixit for questioning and learnt that he had his accomplice, 21-year-old Avesh Ansari, had planned the scam, wherein they had replaced the original product worth Rs 43,000. Probe also revealed that the duo had made a number of bogus user accounts, where they ordered items on a bogus address and then returned it subsequently after swapping them.

Based on this information, Malad Police arrested the duo and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention.