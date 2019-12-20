Two held for placing bets on Oz T20 cricket league

Mumbai: Officials of the crime branch's Unit 10 arrested two persons from Marol on Thursday, for allegedly placing bets on the ongoing Big Bash League, which is Australia's T20 cricket league. Acting on a tip-off, police raided an apartment on the third floor in Bhoomi Vidhayani society on Thursday night and arrested Yukin Shah, 33, and Binod Yadav, 32. Police also seized mobile phones, laptops and other equipment used for placing bets.

Police found Shah and Yadav accepting bets on a cricket match between Melbourne and Sydney. The duo have long been active in the bookmaking circuit, but managed to evade police by constantly changing their location, said police. During the raid, it was found that they had specially installed software (MatRC Accounting Software version 4.00) on their phones and laptops to accept bets, which were later placed on a betting site.

Two laptops, a notebook, a paper containing several encrypted words, a delinking router, six SIM cards and several mobile phones were seized from the accused. Further investigations revealed that before the onset of the cricket season, the duo would rent a flat at a secluded area and vacate the premises as soon as the season was over. Police said the Sahar Road flat had been rented by the accused three months ago.