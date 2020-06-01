Two held for killing of a security guard at Malad

The Goregaon police has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a security guard on Thursday night. The accused are identified as Santosh Kalambe, 43 alias CR, a history-sheeter and accomplice Vinod Pujari.

According to the police, Kalambe got into a fight with one of his friend who works at a construction site at Kalambe. The deceased Rakesh Yadav, 37 had intervened and beat up Kalambe's men then.

On Thursday, Kalambe along with Pujari went to Wasari Hill in Goregaon and allegedly fired at Yadav, killing him instantly. During the investigation, police learnt about Kalambe's involvement and he was arrested on Sunday from Goregaon area while Pujari was arrested from his house in Jawahar Nagar in Goregaon. Police has also recovered the firearm used in the crime and an empty cartridge. The two were presented before the court on Sunday which remanded them to police custody till Jun 8.

On the same day, an another firing incident took place in Goregaon where an unidentified man fired at a house, according to the police it is likely that while testing his firearm Kalambe had fired at the house.