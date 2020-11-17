Two held for killing a 28-year-old man over an old grudge

The Trombay police have arrested two persons after they allegedly killed a 28-year-old man over a previous grudge on early morning on Tuesday. The incident took place around 3.30 am on Tuesday when two accused Rashid Raheemat Shaikh, 48, and Sayyad Ali, 28, barged into Abdul Rehman Shaikh house at Cheeta Camp in Trombay.

The accused who were carrying a sword and a metal rod broke open the door and attacked Abdul with the sword and rod following and heated argument. Abdul who received injuries on his head and back was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The two who fled from the spot were later arrested by the police. “Following the incident we registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder (302), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504) criminal intimidation (506), mischief (427) along with rioting sections and under the Arms act section,” said a police officer.