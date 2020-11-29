Two held for firing at a developer in Bandra

The Bandra police has arrested two persons hours after they allegedly fired two rounds at a developer in Bandra on Saturday. The developer, who managed to collect one cartridge from the spot, approached the cops which led to their arrest. The developer and the accused knew each other. The alleged firing incident took place over a monetary dispute, but no one was injured in the firing, said police.

According to the police, the developer had taken Rs 45 lakh from the accused Faiyyaz Qureshi and Farhan Azgar Sayyad in January this year at an interest rate of 10%. However, due to the lockdown he was unable to pay the interest. Meanwhile, the developer and his family also contracted COVID-19 which made things difficult for the developer, said police.

As the loan on him increased, the developer gave the possession of one of his flat to Sayyaad on a heavy deposit. According to the police, the developer was asking for time, however, the accused were not in the mood to listen.

According to the developer's statement, on Saturday, he and one of his relative went to meet the accused at his flat which was in Sayyad's possession. However, when he asked for more time an argument arose and Farhan allegedly fired two rounds close to him, stated the developer in his statement.

Fortunately, he did not sustain injuries in the incident. The developer was allowed to go only after he agreed to hand over papers of his ongoing project in Malwani.

According to the police, the developer managed to take one cartridge and as soon as he reached his residence at Pali Hill, Bandra, he contacted the police helpline. Upon reaching, the police took the cartridge and both the accused into their custody.

Following the incident, the two were arrested under the IPC section of 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) along with the sections of Arms act, said police.

The developer, however, said that, there is a threat to his life and the police did not apply stringent sections.

According to the police, the accused and developer knew each other and used to deal with each other for a couple of years. Qureshi has an AC repairing workshop in Bandra while Sayyad had loaned money to the victim couple of times in past as well.