Two held for duping 82-yr-old woman of Rs 40 lakh in Nagpada

The Nagpada police arrested two persons for allegedly duping an elderly woman of Rs 40 lakh offering her prosperity claims. The accused have been identified as Hanif Shaikh, 30 and Imran Sayyad, who posing as Islamic scholars allegedly lured the 82-year-old woman and duped her to the tune of Rs 40 lakh in the last two years.

According to the police, in order to dupe the woman, Shaikh claimed to be possessed by a genie while Sayyad promised the woman to shower money.

The incident came to light when the woman emptied all her bank balance and ended up asking money from her relatives when she demanded Rs 5 lakh from her son-in-law. When her son-in-law came to her house to check, the two told him that money had been kept safe inside a cupboard. However, when they opened the cupboard, they could find only a fake currency from a children's game.

According to the police, the woman is religious and used to follow one spiritual woman named Zinat Apa for the last 30 years. In 2019 Zinat introduced her to Shaikh, who as per Zinat has spiritual powers and could help the victim to sort out all the problems.

Hanif then visited her house in Nagpada where the victim shared her problems including her daughter's marital issues and to find a groom for her granddaughter, afterwards Shaikh used to Visit her repeatedly and performed namaaz and other rituals.

During one such occasion, her Shaikh claimed that he was possessed by a genie who wanted to speak to the victim. Shaikh then pretending to be genie told her that all her worries would be sorted and told her to perform rituals for which he would require money.

According to the police, the woman initially gave money. However Shaikh pretending to be genie continued to ask for more and told the victim to give money from her bank and to sell her jewellery and claimed that her money would be returned after her completion of her wishes. He also used to threaten her with different stories and also claimed that if the money was not being paid then her wish remains unfulfilled.

During lockdown, Shaikh stopped coming to her house but claimed that he had been offering prayers at his place. In July he again started to come, on the day he brought Sayyad who would shower money on her and cleared the woman's cupboard and kept bundles inside and told not to open the cupboard, the two then demanded further Rs 10 lakh.

By the time, the woman had already emptied all her bank balance and started demanding money from her two daughters. When her son in law came to know about the two she rushed to her house and asked the two to show the money raining when the two failed to do anything. He opened the cupboard only to find that currency from children's games have been kept as a disguise. The family then approached the police and lodged their complaint.

"We have arrested the two under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420) and under the provision of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic act, the two were produced before the court which sent to police custody for four days," said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior inspector of Nagpada police station.