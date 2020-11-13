Two held for daylight robbery bid in Jogeshwari

Jogeshwari Police arrested two of the three Delhi based robbers for charges of a daylight robbery attempt on Wednesday afternoon. While the accused trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police seized all the materials that they had brought with them, claiming that they were fully equipped to orchestrate a robbery.

Police said that the accused had visited the victim's home in Shiv Krupa Building in Jogeshwari (E), on the pretext of distributing a sweet box for Diwali and hugged him to exchange the festive wishes. However, as soon as the accused hugged him, he attacked the complainant with a screwdriver and a wrench, following which the other two accomplices threatened the other family members with the country made revolver and chopper.

"The complainant's daughter was in the other room with her toddler and came out to see what was wrong, only to be attacked by one of the accused who aimed a screwdriver at her. The woman saved herself and rushed to the bedroom, only to be held by the accused, who tried to snatch her gold chain" said a police officer. As the family began crying for help, it caused a commotion and the accused trio tried to make a run for it.

While the accused were running on the streets, the police personnel on patrolling duty caught hold of one of them, and another who was caught after a brief chase. The duo was arrested while their third accomplice managed to flee. The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Alim Fazil Shaikh, 28 and Mustaqim Shaikh, 40, while their accomplice who is on the run has been identified as Saddam, 26.