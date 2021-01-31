Two held after AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel shares video of men waving gun on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two persons were detained by Khopoli police in Maharashtra on Saturday evening after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted a video showing two men in a car brandishing guns to clear the way for their vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

While Jaleel, MP from Aurangabad, claimed that they belonged to the Shiv Sena which heads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, the police denied this.

"Two persons have been detained by Khopoli police.

Two pistols -- one original and another duplicate -- have been seized. They had licenses for firearms issued in Uttar Pradesh 15 years ago," an official said.

"There were four men in the car, two have been detained. None of them is a member of the Shiv Sena," the police official said, adding that probe was on.

The Sena had said earlier that the police would carry out a probe and take necessary action as nobody is above the law.

The video, which went viral of social media, showed a car weaving through a traffic snarl and two men sitting inside brandishing pistols at a truck driver.

On the rear windshield of the car a sticker of a snarling tiger face, the Shiv Sena's logo, can be seen.

"This is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness!" Jaleel tweeted.