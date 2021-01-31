Two Ghana nationals booked for illegal stay in India

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police registered two separate criminal offences against two Ghana nationals for allegedly violating visa norms and illegal stay in India.

The accused foreign nationals have been identified as Kwame Amponsah and Jerome Yenoah.

According to the police, Amponsah had submitted his documents, passport and visa details for online registration at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). His documents stated that he had got business visa having validity period of January 2020 till January 2021.

"His passport details showed that he entered India in February 2020, but when the FRRO officials checked in their system about Amponsah, they learnt that he had entered in India in August 2018 and there were no records and entry of his exit from India. Further probe revealed that the employment details provided by Amponsah were forged," said a police officer. A complaint was then lodged against Amponsah with the Azad Maidan police on Saturday.

Yenoah had submitted his documents to the FRRO office for visa extension and verification of his documents revealed that he too has forged his documents and despite his visa had expired in November 2020, he had been staying in India. A case was registered against Yenoah with the Azad Maidan police on Friday.

Both Amponsah and Yenoah have been booked under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust)), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

"We have just registered an offence against two foreign nationals and will make all possible efforts to trace them," the officers said.