Two from Navi Mumbai get life imprisonment for murdering sanitary worker, cutting body into pieces | Pixabay

A court in Maharashtra has sentenced two men from Navi Mumbai to life in prison for murdering a 42-year-old sanitation worker in 2015 and severing his body into multiple pieces.

The court of Thane additional sessions judge Rachna Tehra also fined the two- a vegetable vendor and a public toilet supervisor- Rs 10,000 each. Another accused in the case was handed rigorous imprisonment for five years and fined Rs 5,000 for destroying evidence.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal, the deceased worked as a sanitary worker at a public toilet in Navi Mumbai before being fired due to poor performance. The employment was provided to one of the accused's brother.

Victim and accused used to consume alcohol together

The victim and accused used to consume alcohol together in the public restroom.

Angered by the victim's persistent demands of compensation for losing his job, the duo on July 7, 2015, strangled him to death with a cloth and rope and later cut his body into several pieces.

The parts were stuffed into two plastic bags which were dumped in a dustbin at CBD Belapur. Some body parts were also found scattered in bushes behind the dustbin.

A total of 15 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial.

(With PTI Inputs)