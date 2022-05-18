Two FIRs in Navi Mumbai against Marathi TV Actor Ketki Chitale for post against Sharad Pawar

Along with Nerul police, Kalamboli police have also registered a case against Ketki Chitale, a Marathi television actor actress for posting derogatory remarks against senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar on a social media platform.

On Saturday, the Thane crime branch had taken Chitale to her Kalamboli residence for taking custody of her laptop from which the post could have been uploaded on social media.

While Chitra Jaysingh Babar, a social activist from New Panvel has registered a case against the TV actress, the Nerul police registered a case following a complaint from Sumitra Pawar, a social worker from Nerul against Ketki Chitale for creating a rift, animosity and hatred among political activists by sharing posts of defamatory, hateful.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:53 AM IST