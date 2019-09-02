Two doctors arrested for fake practice, medication

Mumbai: Unit 12 of the city crime branch has arrested two bogus doctors for practicing without any degree and duping patients by giving fake medicines. The duo have been identified as Rahul alias Swami Melkundi, 34, and Guru Govind Gudulu, 34.

Crime branch received a tip-off about the two bogus doctors practicing in Goregaon East without any medical degree. The duo allegedly claimed of curing diseases like cancer with their medication. After the tip-off, crime branch raided their clinic on Friday.

During the raid, police found that the medicines were fake and seized ash and different types of oil from them. The duo could not submit any medical degree, and both were arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections of cheating by personation (419) cheating (420) and the under the sections of Maharashtra Medical Council Act.

They have been handed over to the Vanrai police station. According to the crime branch, the main accused Swami has a similar offence registered against him at Jaipur.