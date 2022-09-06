Two dead, four severely injured after van carrying 16 people crashed into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two dies and four receives severe injury after van carrying 16 people crashed into a truck on Expressway | Representative

Two persons died and at least four including a four-year-old girl were injured after an Ecco van crashed into a stationary truck near Madap tunnel in Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune expressway at midnight on Tuesday. A total of 16 people including right children were travelling in the van which was coming to Navi Mumbai from Satara.

A six-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy received severe injuries, said police. “The six-year-old was even operated on as blood clogged in the lung. In addition, a 52-year-old woman has also received severe injuries,” said Swapnil Desai, police sub-inspector from Khalapur police station who is also the investigative officer. He added that all the injured have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe and apart from the four, the remaining are out of danger.

The two deceased have been identified as Ganesh Balu Kondalkar, 22, and Laxmi Balu Kondalkar, 24 and they died on the spot.

PSI Desai said that the incident took place around 12.30 am on Tuesday when the Eeco van crashed into the stationary truck. “The truck was parked on the extreme left of the road after its tyre got punctured. Even the parking indicator of the truck was kept on,” said Desai, adding that the incident took place due to over-speeding of the van and its driver might be in drowsy state.

The driver of the Ecco van was identified as Ankush Rajaram Jangam, 32, a resident of Satara district and he has been booked for driving the vehicle dangerously, causing death due to negligence and using his vehicle for commercial purposes for which it was not registered under sections 184, 66 (1) and 192 of the Motor Vehicle Act and sections 279, 304A, 337 and 338 of the IPC.

PSI said that they are not sure whether the driver, Jangam had used the seat belt as when the highway rescue team reached at the spot, he had already come out of the car with minor injuries. “He might have worn the seat belt and this reduced the impact,” said Desai, however, he said that this will be investigated.