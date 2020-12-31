Two die in separate road accidents, in Bhiwandi

Two people died in separate road accidents in Bhiwandi. A 45-year-old man succumbed to death after being hit by speeding vehicle, while a 36-year-old man was hit by a dumper.

"Kailash Dongre, 45, the deceased, was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle at Nashik-Mumbai highway near Bhiwandi. The incident took place on December 25, however, a case was registered on Wednesday at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi. The case against the unknown accused who fled from the spot, has been registered at Narpoli police station," said a police official from Bhiwandi.

While the second accident took place on December 30, at around at around 10:30 am, near Anjurphata in Bhiwandi.

"Naveen Paras Sharma, 36, the deceased, who was riding on his bike, when a driver of a dumper (MH 04 HY7196) hit him. The victim then fell off his bike and was dragged by the dumper for a few metres. He succumbed due to multiple injuries on his body," said the police official.

"Subhash Ankush Baraf, 32, the accused who was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. Further investigations are underway," added official.

According to the police, both the cases has been registered at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, under sections 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and sections 184 and 134 of Motor vehicle act.