Two die in separate accidents in Thane

A 53-year-old biker died in a road accident after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bhiwandi, while a 45 year old truck driver succumbed to serious injuries in an accident, at Ghodbunder road in Thane, on Thursday.

"Mohammad Shashmin Momin, 53, died in the road accident near Pritesh Compound, Dapoda road in Bhiwandi, on Thursday. The incident took place, when Momin was riding his two wheeler and was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle," said a police official from Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused who fled from the spot after the accident at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi.

"Munir Riyasat Baig, 45, a truck driver who was hit by another speeding truck from behind succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Baig had halted his vehicle on the side of the road without any signal or blinker which led to the accident," informed a police official from Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.

"The accident led to a major damage to the driver's cabin of the truck parked aside causing serious injuries to Beg, who died in the accident. The accused (driver of another truck) Manish Omprakash Yadav, 22 was arrested by the police," added police official from Thane.

Both the cases has been registered under sections 304(A) of IPC and 134 (A and B) under Motor vehicle act.