Two detained in Maharashtra by NCB in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug racket

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two persons and seized two cars from Sil Phata and Thane areas, over an alleged connection with arrested drug peddler Chinku Pathan, officials said on Wednesday.

"We intercepted two cars. Two people have detained in Thane after drugs were recovered from their possession. Their cars have been seized," the NCB officials said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city.

Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.

Pathan is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala and is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.