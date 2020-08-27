Two declared dead as portions of house collapse at Nagpada area in Byculla

Two people have died after portion of the toilet of residential Mishra Building collapsed at Nagpada area in Byculla.



The two deceased have been identified as Noor Kureshi (70) and Aliya Riyasat Kureshi (12).



The victims were rescued from underneath the debris by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials and was declared death by the doctors of JJ Hospital.

Dr Nahida of JJ Hospital revealed that a person was rescued from underneath the debris and rushed to the hospital. The person sustained minor injuries and is now stable.



Initially four people were feared trapped and rescue operation is still on, since the last four hours.



The incident took place at Nagpada's Ayesha Compound, Shuklaji street and was reported around 1 pm. The MFB have identified the collapse as Level 2 (L2).



Meanwhile, around 11:42 pm portion of the balcony of a house came down crashing at Mahatma Phule Nagar, Chembur (E).



One person have been rescued from underneath the debris. The victim has sustained chest and head injuries and has been identified as Tulsabai Waman Ambhore (54). Presently the victim has been admitted at Rajawadi Hospital and is in critical condition.



Around 2:42 pm portion of G+1 structure collapsed at Gautam Nagar, opposite Deonar Police Chowki. MFB officials informed, one lady has been injured and more details are awaited.



Rescue operation at all the three places of incident are underway.