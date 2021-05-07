Two dead, one injured after truck hits trailer and stationary car on old Mumbai-Pune highway

Two persons died while another received severe injuries after a truck hit a trailer and a stationary car on the old Mumbai-Pune highway at Khopoli in Raigad district on Thursday.

Police said, the truck was on its way to Karjat from Pune. When it was crossing the Khopoli area around 7.30 am, it first rammed into a trailer that was also moving in the same direction.

“The truck driver jumped out of his cabin just after hitting the trailer. But the truck went ahead, hit an electric pole and a stationary car, and then turned turtle. There was no one inside the car when the accident took place. However, a local resident, Alauddin Jahangir, 29, who was crossing that stretch at that time, came under the truck and died on the spot,” said an official from the Khopoli police station. The truck driver, Kajappa Chudge, 30, also suffered severe injuries in the accident and he succumbed after some time.

“The cleaner of the truck who was sitting inside the cabin suffered injuries and is now recuperating at a hospital. Prima facie it appears that the truck developed a technical problem and its break did not work before hitting the other vehicles. The three vehicles had blocked the highway for some time which was later removed. We have registered a case of negligence against the truck driver,” he said.