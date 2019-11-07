Two days on, senior citizen is reunited with kin in Malvani

Mumbai: The Malvani police traced a senior citizen late on Tuesday night, who was reported missing two days ago. Jaisuna Ali Ahmed Khan, fondly known as Jaisun Bi, 65, had gone to the public bathroom in her neighbourhood, early on Monday, after which she forgot the way back and was lost.

Jaisun Bi's family launched a frantic search and reported her missing at Malvani police station.

Police said, Jaisun Bi, a Malvani resident, stays with her son and family. With her progressive age, she suffered from partial demen­tia, said an official.

On Monday morning, Jaisun Bi had gone to the washroom, when she forgot her way back. Somehow, she end­ed up in MHB colony at Borivli (W) and when locals found her wandering, they asked her if she remembered her son’s name or address, but to no avail. They took her to nearest police station.

When police officials checked the missing persons report, they found that Jaisun Bi's son, Rahim, 38, had registered a complaint at Malvani police station.

A team from Malvani police station, led by police sub-inspector Hasan Mulani reached Borivli and brought Jaisun Bi to Malvani on Wednesday morning. Accordingly, her family was called to the police station and she was reunited with them on Wednesday morning.