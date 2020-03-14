Mumbai Crime: Two days after booze dispute, duo kills teen in Borivali

Mumbai: Borivali Police have arrested one youth and taken another into juvenile custody for killing their friend, Lakshman Santosh Gaade, 18, by slitting his throat with a glass shard near Vazira Naka on Thursday evening. Gaade was chatting with his friends when he was assaulted. He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The assailants were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and common intention.

According to police, there was a drunken dispute between Gaade, a resident of Eksar Road, Borivali west, and two of his friends, Ajay Shinde, 22 and a minor, on Tuesday. Afterwards, Shinde and the minor stopped talking with Gaade. On Thursday, around 6.30pm, Shinde spotted Gaade chatting with other friends near BEST Colony. The minor picked up a shard of glass in a fit of murderous rage while Shinde punched Gaade in the chest and stomach, knocking him to the floor, said a police officer.

Shocked by the actions of the duo, Gaade’s friends tried to stop them and immediately rushed him to the nearby Sayali Hospital in an autorickshaw, from where he was later transferred to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. During treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, the teenager succumbed to his injuries around 10pm.

Borivli Police immediately registered a case of murder against the duo, after which Shinde was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302) and common intention (section 34). The duo was produced in a local magistrate court on Friday and remanded in police and juvenile custody respectively.