Two COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres in Bhiwandi within a week

The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is setting up two COVID hospitals and two COVID Care Centres in Bhiwandi within a week. Earlier, the corporation conducted swab tests of around 50 people, but now it has gone up to 300 after a decision taken by the state government, said Pankaj Ashiya, Commissioner of BNCMC.

The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation is struggling to cope with the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city. Following which, there is an urgent need for COVID Care Centres and COVID Hospitals as the population of Bhiwandi city is around 12 lakh.

There are a total of 150 beds at the COVID care centre being set up at the Chacha Nehru Hindi High School located at Shivaji Chowk in Bhiwandi within four days.

Whereas, around 400-bed COVID care centre is being set up at Rais School located at Samad nagar, Kaneri, Bhiwandi.

Also, a 120-bed, including oxygen bed COVID Hospital is being up at Khudabaksh Cultural hall at Bhiwandi within the next two days.

While around 100 bed Oswal school COVID hospital is being up at Oswal school within a week.

Commissioner Pankaj Ashiya has appealed to people that if any private laboratory is overcharging for swab testing and is in violation of the price fixed for swab testing then they may file a complaint against the laboratory.

As on June 29, the total number of positive cases reported were 119. Total positive cases across the Bhiwandi city has reached 1859, of which 733 have been discharged, 1029 are currently under treatment while 102 patient have died due to virus. 297 people have been place under quarantine.