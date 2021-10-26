Two boys fall into a pit in Antop Hill, drown

Two boys, aged 11, drowned after falling into a pit at sector 7 in Antop Hill on Monday evening. Their bodies were sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. It’s not clear if the victims, Yash Kumar Alok Chandravanshi and Shivam Jaiswal, fell accidentally. The police said the pit had been dug for a pipeline and that the contractor should have covered it for the safety of pedestrians. Their parents said they don’t know how and why the boys were at the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:29 AM IST