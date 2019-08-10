Two boys drown in pond at Mokhada in Palghar

Palghar: Two boys drowned in a pond at Mokhada in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday, they said.

"The boys- Farhan Shakir Khatik and Arshan Akhlaq Shaikh- both seven years old, fell into the pond while playing near it and died," a police official said. While Arshan was a resident of Mokhada, the other victim, his relative, had come to visit him along with his parents, he added.

When the boys did not return till late evening, their family members launched a search and found their bodies in the pond, police said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police.