Two BJP workers found hanging in WB in 24 hrs

Kolkata: The BJP is crying foul after the deaths of two BJP workers came to light in two separate incidents in West Bengal on Thursday. One incident took place in Ramnagar 1 of East Midnapore district where the President of booth No.1 Purna Chandra Das was found hanging from a mango tree. “We strongly condemn this. The killer is from Trinamool Congress, I appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest the killer and punish severely,” said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

The second incident took place in South 24 Parganas district where the booth secretary of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging. BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya said in his tweet, “In West Bengal, the hooliganism and atrocities against BJP workers have not stopped. Today again in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency’s Sagar Assembly constituency, the booth secretary Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging after being killed. This is no one else’s but the work of TMC goons.”

Vijaywargiya has also put out a picture of the body found hanging from the tree. There is, however, no concrete word from the Police in both the cases, and the post mortem reports have yet to come out. Family members of the deceased have not commented on the incident.

The BJP is hinting at a conspiracy theory from TMC’s end by referring to the incident on July 13 where the body of BJP MLA Debendranath Ray was found hanging outside a mobile shop in Uttar Dinjapur district. While the BJP claimed it was a murder and pointed fingers at the TMC while demanding a CBI enquiry, the TMC retaliated saying it was a suicide as the post mortem report showed no other injuries apart from a ligature mark around the neck.

Also two photographs were found in his shirt pocket with two mobile numbers. The BJP, however, claims the TMC is covering up the incident as a suicide.