Two back-to-back meetings but don't join the dots yet

He however, claimed that the people of the state were "unhappy" with the performance of the MVA government and it "would collapse due to its own inaction".

Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, made it clear that his meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, which sparked speculation in political circles, was about an interview for 'Saamna'. This is important, especially when the Shiv Sena had snapped ties with the BJP last year after the Maharashtra assembly polls, over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

"My meeting with Raut had no political connotations. He had asked to interview me for 'Saamana', and I had agreed. But I set down conditions - the interview would be unedited and I would get to use my own camera during the interview. So we met to discuss the various nitty-gritties," he said. On the other hand, Raut said he and Fadnavis were not enemies and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware of the meeting, pre-planned, to discuss the interview schedule. "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday), to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he is the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and the Bihar poll-in charge of the BJP. Our meeting was scheduled, as I wanted to interview him for Saamna. Because of Covid-19 and other reasons, it could not materialise," he said.

"There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware of our meeting. We were not sitting in a bunker, it was an open meeting," he added. Raut also spoke on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "The strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. We were in power and in Opposition, together. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal has left. They have been with the BJP since 1996. The NDA has got new allies, I wish them all the best. I do not consider it an alliance, as it does not have the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal," he added.