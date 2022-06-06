e-Paper Get App

Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder from Pune: Report

As per media reports, a lookout notice has been issued against the two people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Candlelight march by Congress activists in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Photo: PTI

A week after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, a Pune connection to the case has come to the fore.

As per reports from ABP Majha, two accused in the the singer's murder - Saurabh Mahankal and Santosh Jadhav hail from Pune. Both the accused have criminal backgrounds.

Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

