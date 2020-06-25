Twitterati say 'sky is on fire' in Mumbai; share breathtaking sunset photos

Every once in a while there comes along a moment when nature stuns us with its beauty and uniqueness. On Thursday evening, the sunset in Mumbai was a thing to behold as the sky took on a reddish hue, streaked liberally with clouds.

Netizens too seemed to be awed by the visuals, with many taking to Twitter to share the 'painting-like' scene. Here, we've put together a compilation of some of the photos shared by people in the city.

Take a look: