Twitterati flay BJP leader Shaina NC over tweet on Anurag Kashyap

It got 557 retweets and 2K likes. One user posted: "He is exercising the exact same right you did in criticising the previous PM..." "Yup, Shaina. Why was it OK to criticise every PM earlier," asked one user.

One post read: "Oh, and HOLD on to your chair when I tell you this, Shaina: In other democracies, people do not get called anti-nationals or Urban Naxals for criticising the leaders THEY have elected."