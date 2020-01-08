Twitterati flay BJP leader Shaina NC over tweet on Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: BJP leader Shaina NC was on Tuesday flayed by a section of Twitterati after she questioned film director Anurag Kashyap on his opposition to the government.
She wrote on @ShainaNC: "To Anurag Kashyap I ask?? We must be the only country where you can criticise @narendramodi, the PM of the country, without any compunction. Enjoy this freedom, but your insidious activities may end up killing the golden goose. Think... or maybe, that's beyond you."
It got 557 retweets and 2K likes. One user posted: "He is exercising the exact same right you did in criticising the previous PM..." "Yup, Shaina. Why was it OK to criticise every PM earlier," asked one user.
One post read: "Oh, and HOLD on to your chair when I tell you this, Shaina: In other democracies, people do not get called anti-nationals or Urban Naxals for criticising the leaders THEY have elected."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)